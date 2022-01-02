PAW PAW — When people think of sheriff’s patrols, they’re apt to think of a vehicle with flashing blue and reed lights racing toward an accident scene.
But, the Van Buren Sheriff’s Department is one of those law enforcement agencies that not only consists of a road patrol, but a marine patrol as well; one that received recognition this month for helping to keep boaters safe during the hectic summer boating season.
In July, the county sheriff department’s marine unit joined the U.S. Coast Guard’s Operation Dry Water safe boating campaign and received an award from the Coast Guard for its service. From July 2-4, the sheriff’s marine unit, along with the took part in the National Boating under the Influence Awareness and Enforcement campaign, randomly stopping boats to educate boaters on required safety equipment and ensuring boat operators were not operating their vessels while under the influence of alcohol.
During the three-day campaign, the sheriff’s department’s marine unit issued 57 warnings, nine citations and cited three boaters for operating a boat under the influence.
Sheriff Daniel Abbott said he was proud of the marine unit for being honored by the Coast Guard.
“I can tell you first hand our marine units stay very active all summer, so it didn’t surprise me at all that the U.S. Coast Guard wanted to recognize them for their hard work as well,” Abbott said. “The Marine Deputies here love serving our community, work hard at keeping our lakes and waterways safe, and have a lot of contact with the public when they are out working.”