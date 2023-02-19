Van Buren County Road Commissioners have hired a new managing director.
Commissioners hired Bret Witkowski earlier this month. He will replace Dan Bishop, who plans to retire Feb. 28, according to Wayne Nelson, chair of the County Road Commission board.
“Bret brings a wide range of experience with him including serving as the elected treasurer of Berrien County,” Nelson said. “Even more important, Bret has a track record of strong leadership that will assist the road commission in carrying out its mission to provide a safe and reliable transportation system.”
Witkowski is no stranger to Southwest Michigan. He was elected as a Berrien County commissioner in 1998 and then as county treasurer in 2004 before stepping down in 2020 to work in the private sector. Most recently he was employed as business manager of Michigan Lutheran Seminary, in Saginaw. He also has been a football and basketball radio broadcaster for WSJM-FM in St. Joseph and coached high school junior varsity and middle school basketball at Michigan Lutheran in St. Joseph and Michigan Lutheran Seminary in Saginaw.
Witkowski received a bachelor’s degree in business, finance and insurance from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind.
Bishop said he thinks Witkowski is a good choice for the managing director’s position.
“I’m happy with the board’s decision,” he said. “I’m confident Bret will ensure the road commission continues to accomplish its Transportation Asset Management Plan to improve and maintain the county’s road, bridge and non-motorized transportation network.”