LAWRENCE — Van Buren County Road Commissioners and staff are holding off on making improvements to its facilities in Bangor and Lawrence, citing inflation and increases in construction costs that have occurred following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month the County Road Commissioners unanimously voted to postpone both the replacement of the Bangor garage facility and improvements to the Road Commission’s administrative office in Lawrence, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Road Commission staff.
“The high cost to complete both projects would result in little to no money to maintain remaining facilities, and in fact, would likely reduce the funding available for road work during the payoff period of the bond,” the news release stated. “Therefore, for the foreseeable future, the Van Buren County Road Commission will continue to commit funds to correct deficiencies at all three Road Commission facilities and continue its mission to improve the roads of Van Buren County.
Currently, Van Buren County voters pay nearly 1-mill for maintenance, construction and repair of county roads. The 4-year levy, which was approved in 2020, brings in approximately $3.3 million to the road commission. Townships, cities and villages also have their own millage levies to pay for improvements to their own local streets.
In addition to maintaining and improving county roads, however, the Road Commission also has its facilities to maintain, according to the news release.
In 2020, County Road commissioners contracted with a firm to complete a feasibility study of needs and the condition of facilities in Lawrence, Bloomingdale and Bangor. The study concluded the facilities need substantial investment to remain operational. However, following the pandemic, inflation rates and building costs have increased.
“These situations have caused bids for the Bangor garage to come in at more than double the original cost estimates with a projection that the Lawrence administrative facility improvement costs would follow suit,” the news release stated.
Originally, the estimates for upgrading the Bangor facility and administrative office came in a $8.7 million, according to Linnea Rader, human resources and finance director for the Road Commission. However, those estimates skyrocketed earlier this year.
“We opened sealed bids for the construction at the Bangor facility and the lowest bid was $12,785,000,” she said. “The most up-to-date estimate for the administrative office work is now $2,625,000, with the anticipation that bids would be even higher. In short, the project went from $8.7 million to at least $15.4 million. While we have many facility needs that will still have to be addressed, we cannot move forward with such large projects at this time.”
Despite the setback, Bret Witkowski, managing director of the road commission stated the commission will focus on its primary job of maintaining and improving roads, while trying to improve road commission facilities.
“Over the coming years we will continue to further the mission of the road commission, which is to provide a safe and efficient road, bridge and non-motorized transportation network through sound financial decisions made in the best interest of the motoring public that will save lives, time and money,” he said. “In addition, we will commit to improve the effectiveness of each road commission facility for the benefit of both our employees and for the motorists of Van Buren County.”