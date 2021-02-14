With wintry weather finally arriving in Southwest Michigan, the Van Buren County Road Commission is reminding people not to “crowd the plow.”
“During the winter months, the Van Buren County Road Commission performs many duties, but snow and ice control are the most noticeable,” said Alyssa McAndrew, communications and project specialist for the road commission. “When you consider the working conditions, including visibility and traffic, they are probably the most dangerous. That’s why it is very important for residents, especially children, and newly licensed drivers, to know what they can do to help snow plow operators.”