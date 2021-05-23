When the COVID-19 pandemic swept through America in March of 2020, Senior Services of Van Buren County had to close all of its activity centers and reduce its staff to five people, but that hasn’t stopped the agency from continuing to help older adults.
“We feel like we’re swamped,” said Senior Services Executive Director Diane Rigozzi, who gave an update about the non-profit’s efforts at a recent South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting.
Although most people associate Senior Services with its seven activity centers throughout Van Buren County, the organization actually offers a wide variety of other services for older adults, according to Rigozzi.
“We have a full range of services that we provide during normal times including in-home care, Carewatch management for homebound seniors, food commodities, medical equipment, medical transportation, handicap accessible ramps, volunteer services, minor home repair, trips and free tax preparation,” she said.
But, when the pandemic began, Senior Services staff began to think of other ways to assist people.
“When we made the decision to close the activity centers in March of 2020, we didn’t stop serving the seniors. We listened to them, to their needs and fears and developed new ways to help them during a very scary time,” Rigozzi said.
One of the biggest concerns expressed initially by older adults was their apprehension to shop for groceries for fear of contracting COVID-19.
Senior Services addressed that concern by starting its Home Delivered Meal Program.
“Most of these seniors were getting Meals on Wheels, which is a wonderful program, however they only deliver one meal a day,” Rigozzi said. “We decided that if we were to supplement that with an additional 4 meals a week it would reduce their need to go into grocery stores. Since we started our Home Delivered Meal Program, we have supplied over 15,000 meals to senior homes at no cost to them. Along with the weekly meals, we delivered a large basket for Thanksgiving and Christmas to these homebound seniors with enough food to prepare a meal for 4-8.”
For older adults who were willing to leave their homes during the pandemic in 2020, Senior Services created a drive-thru meal program.
“They were able to call in reservations for their meals and then drive-up to our doors and get them while never leaving their cars,” Rigozzi said. “We produced over 500 meals for this program. We stopped the program over the winter months, but it resumed in April.”
A third way Senior Services addressed the food subsidy issue was by providing food via its drive-thru food trucks at various locations in Van Buren County.
“Over the past year we provided 10 drive-thru food trucks – which provide food for 100 families per truck – throughout the county and are scheduling an additional 12 for this year,” Rigozzi said.
Fear over obtaining food during the pandemic, however, wasn’t the only concern expressed by seniors. They also wanted to know when and how they could obtain the COVID-19 vaccine once it became available in late 2020.
To assist them, Senior Services worked with Van Buren/Cass District Health Department to develop a list of seniors in need of the vaccine.
Older adults who had not yet received the vaccine by early March were encouraged to call Senior Services and give them their contact information. Senior Services staff then notified the health department which then coordinated with Senior Services to help set up vaccination clinics throughout the county to provide easier access for older adults who still had not received their COVID-19 shots.
As of April, Senior Services helped guide 11,000 older adults to vaccination clinics, hospitals or pharmacies.
While developing the food delivery and COVID-19 vaccine assistance programs over the past year to assist older adults, Senior Services has still continued to offer its CareWatch program, where staff and volunteers check in on older adults to make sure their needs are met. The organization also took part in the Food Commodities Distribution in Paw Paw and South Haven for low-income senior citizens.
“Along with our regular commodities distribution we delivered 120 dairy boxes, 75 quarantine boxes and 125 additional boxes of food provided by Area Agency on Aging,” Rigozzi said. “All these combined provided over 50,000 pounds of food to the seniors in Van Buren County (in 2020).”