Residents in more than a dozen municipalities in Van Buren County will be voting, Aug. 2, on whether to continue providing funding for services to older adults.
Township boards and cities in 11 Van Buren municipalities voted earlier this year to allow their voters to decide whether to approve an 8-year, 1 mill-levy for Senior Services of Van Buren County to provide services for older adults. Senior Services operates four senior services in South Haven, Paw Paw, Hartford and Gobles, and has three other locations in Grand Junction, Decatur and Bangor, where services, activities and meals are provided to adults, 60 and older.
The proposal marks a half-mill increase from what tax payers have been paying over the past four years to support Senior Services.
“Our board would like for us to have more financial security,” said Senior Services Executive Director Diane Rigozzi, in an earlier interview regarding the need for the increased funding.
Senior Services provides programs, outreach and meals to approximately two-thirds of older adults living in Van Buren County. Earlier this year it opened a new $3.1 million Senior Village facility in South Haven. Although some of the increased millage, if approved, could be used to help pay for the facility, Rigozzi said it is not the intent of the millage to be used for that purpose.
“Our goal has always been to fund-raise the cost of the renovations and improvements for (Senior Village) and use the millage dollars for programming,” Rigozzi said. So far, Senior Services has fund-raised $1 million toward the $3.1 million Senior Village and is continuing to raise funds for it.
If voters in the 11 municipalities that selected Senior Services of Van Buren County approve the millage on Aug 2, then Senior Services would be allocated approximately $1.5 million in funding, annually, for the next eight years.
Those municipalities who have voted to put the request for increased millage for Senior Services follow:
Cities
City of Bangor, $36,460; City of Gobles, $13,479; City of Hartford, $37,299; City of South Haven, $499,376
Townships
Arlington Township, $69,406; Bloomingdale Township, $101,021; Columbia, $99,542; Decatur, $104,045; Geneva, $102,651; Porter, $152,995; South Haven Township, $173,592
The following municipalities have agreed to place a proposal on the Aug. 2 primary ballot to fund services for older adults, however, it will be up to the discretion of those township boards to determine which agencies to contract with to provide services to seniors.
Those townships include Antwerp, Covert, Lawrence, Paw Paw and Pine Grove. Their millage proposals follow:
Antwerp Township: Voters will be asked whether to approve an increase of .5 mills for four years. If the proposal is approved it would raise an estimated $245,400 annually.
Covert Township: Voters will be asked whether to approve a 1-mill request for four years. If approved, the millage would raise an estimated $538,800 annually.
Lawrence Township: Voters will be asked to approve a .5 mill request for four years. If approved, the millage would raise an estimated $68,000 annually.
Paw Paw Township: Voters will be asked to approve a .5 mill request for two years. If approved, the millage would raise an estimated $134,300 annually.
Pine Grove Township: Voters will be asked to approve a .25-mill request for four years. If approved, the millage would raise an estimated $28,200 annually.
Other Van Buren County ballot proposals
A number of other ballot proposals will be voted on by electors in Van Buren County during the Aug. 2 primary. A rundown on the proposals follows:
Van Buren County proposals
County voters will be asked to renew millage rates for public safety and ambulance services for the next four years. The public safety millage request is for .5332 mills, while the ambulance service request is for .9370 mills.
Columbia Township: Voters will be asked to approve several proposals including a 5-year Headlee override request to restore the township’s operating millage to 1-mill from .the 7308-mill reduction which occurred in 2021 due to the Headlee rollback law. Other millage proposals follow: a 5-year renewal of the 1.25-mill police protection millage; and a 5-year renewal of the 2.8-mill road millage assessment.
Hamilton Township: Voters will be asked to approve a four-year 1-mill levy renewal for road maintenance and paving.
Keeler Township: Voters will be asked to approve a five-year, 1-mill tax renewal and increase for township operating expenses. The operating millage had been rolled back over the past several years to .6929 due to state rollback restrictions.
Lawrence Township: Voters will be asked to approve a four-year 2-mill increase for road millage that would generate $272,220 annually for road improvements.
South Haven Township: Voters will be asked to renew a five-year .5-mill request for police services to be provided by the South Haven Police Department. Approval of the millage would generate approximately $135,900 annually. Voters will also be asked to renew a four-year 1.45-millage request for township road maintenance and improvements. If approved, the tax levy would generate approximately $263,000 annually.
School district proposals
Decatur Public Schools: Voters will be asked to renew a 18-mill non-homestead property tax levy for four years. The proposal includes a .5 mill increase, but the tax levy would not exceed 18 mills to taxpayers. The increase is being requested due to future tax reductions that may come in to play due to the Headlee tax law. If approved, the millage would apply to non-homestead properties, such as second-owned homes, commercial, industrial and agricultural properties.
Gobles Public Schools: Voters will be asked to renew a 4-year, 18-mill operating millage for non-homestead properties, which includes second-owned homes, commercial, industrial and agricultural properties.