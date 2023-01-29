Senior Services of Van Buren County is among 10 non-profits that have received a total of $224,000 in grants from Corewell Health Foundation of Southwest Michigan, formerly known as the Spectrum Health Lakeland Foundation.
Corewell announced the grant awards this past week. The other grant recipients include Berrien County Blanket Brigade, Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Michigan, Benton Harbor Community Development Corp., Michiana Family Center, Friends of New Troy, Present Pillars, Strong Women of Faith Breast Cancer Support Group, Niles Salvation Army and WeECHO Youth Services Inc.
Since the inception of the Community Wellness Endowment in 2015, the Foundation has distributed more than $1.5 million in grants. The purpose of the Community Wellness Endowment is to help support non-profit organizations that promote community health and wellness to populations within Berrien, Van Buren and Cass Counties in Southwest Michigan. Support is focused on existing programs, new programs and capital needs.
“This unique grant program allows us the opportunity to give back to area non-profits and the people they serve,” said Soroya Pierre-VanArtsen, president, Corewell Health Foundation Southwest Michigan. “It also helps us advance our mission to improve health, instill humility and inspire hope within our community.”
Applications for the next grant period are due by April 4, 2023. For more information, visit lakelandhealthfoundations.org.