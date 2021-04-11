PAW PAW — Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott believes in the effectiveness of Neighborhood Watch groups. That’s why he’s setting up several training programs to encourage county residents to form groups in their own community.
“We are revamping our Neighborhood Watch meetings,” he said. “This has been a good program for years not only for our office, but for the community.”
The series of training sessions will take place at Van Buren County Conference Center, 490 S. Paw Paw St., Lawrence. Seating is limited. Interested participants should RSVP to Reserve Lt. Rodney Bridgeforth at neighborhood@vbco.org.
Each training session will consist of a 30-minute presentation focusing on a specific topic. A Q&A session with participants will then follow. The sessions will all take place from 7 p.m.-8 p.m.
A list of training sessions follows:
May 5 – Scams: Specifically targeting the elderly, presented by Det. Sharon VanDam.
June 9 – Disaster preparedness, presented by Lt. Bob Kirk
Aug. 3 – National Night Out Open House at the park in Lawrence. This special event will take place from 6-8 p.m. There will be no presentation.