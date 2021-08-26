Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott and Undersheriff Kevin Conklin are warning citizens about a scam that is going around in which someone calls people, claims to be a member of the sheriff's department, and asks for money.
Abbott said the scammers are using the real names of actual deputies, sergeant’s and lieutenants. He said police agencies never call people and ask them for money.
He said the callers are claiming to need money for bail or to cover fines and costs for someone in jail, and in some cases are using the real names of citizen’s family members.
Anyone receiving a call like this should hang up and immediately contact the police agency being referenced in the call.