Juul Labs, which produces e-cigarettes, agreed to pay $462 million to six states and Washington DC earlier this month, marking the largest settlement yet for the company that has been accused of contributing to the rise of vaping among youth, according to CNN.
That could prove to be good news for the Van Buren County Substance Abuse Task Force, which has spent the first part of this year warning of the harms that can be caused to youth engaging in vaping and tobacco products.
The Substance Abuse Task Force has been actively involved from January through March supplying information to school districts throughout Van Buren County warning of the harms of vaping and cigarette smoking, according to Anastasiya Lutsenko, Substance Use Disorder prevention specialist for Van Buren Community Mental Health Department.
“Every year the Van Buren County Substance Abuse Task Force (VBSATF) creates campaigns aimed to reduce substance abuse in the community,” Lutsenko said. “Currently, we are working on the underage vaping and tobacco campaign which is designed to provide an understanding of the consequences of underage tobacco and vapor product use.”
Although the use of traditional tobacco products has been on the decline in schools throughout Van Buren County, there has been a steady increase of vaping use, according to Lutsenko. Students in 7th, 9th and 11th grade, who participated in the 2021-2022 Michigan Profile for Healthy in Van Buren County reported:
- 15.9 percent of high school students used vapor products in the past 30 days
- 2.2 percent of high school students smoked cigarettes in the past 30 days
- 5.5 percent of middle school students used vapor products in the past 30 days
- 0.4 percent of middle school students smoked cigarettes in the past 30 days
Youth cannot legally purchase vaping or other tobacco-related products but do end up obtaining them, Lutsenko said. As part of its anti-vaping and tobacco campaign, the Substance Abuse Task Force does visit stores that sell vaping and tobacco products to educate them about the harms and legalities that could result if they are caught selling such products to minors.
“There are several different ways underage youth obtain vapor and other tobacco products: friends, family, stores, online, etc," she said. "By providing educational materials, presentations, and educating the community, the Van Buren Substance Abuse Task Force works to combat underage vaping and tobacco use in Van Buren County,” Lutsenko said.
Youth may think vaping is a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes, but the medical data doesn't back that up, according to Lutsenko.
"Nicotine is not the only harmful substance that has been found in vape products," she said. "The smoke that the user inhales and exhales from the vapor product has commonly been mistaken for water vapor. The water vapor is an aerosol that contains harmful chemicals. Several substances have been found in the e-cigarette aerosol, such as nickel, tin, lead, diacetyl - a chemical linked to a serious lung disease - and cancer-causing chemicals."
Lutsenko also warned that even though the flavors, colors and trendy vaping products appeal to teens and young adults, none of the vaping products are approved by the Federal Drug Administration to help people quit smoking tobacco.
Citing statistics compiled by the CDC, she said that among youth who currently used e-cigarettes in 2022, 84.9 percent used flavored e-cigarettes, including 85.5 percent of high school and 81.5 percent of middle school students reporting use. Overall, the most used flavors were fruit; candy, desserts, or other sweets; mint; and menthol.
"Vapor products are not a FDA-approved quit-tobacco device and cannot be marketed as such, according to the CDC," she said "If you know a teen who would like to quit vaping or using traditional tobacco products, please direct them to mylifemyquit.com, a teen-specific tobacco/vape quit website. This resource provides free and confidential support via online, over the phone, or through texting. Teens can also text “Start My Quit: to 36072 to begin."