The South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce building suffered extensive damage this weekend when a vehicle crashed into it.
The incident occurred shortly after midnight, Saturday morning.
The vehicle crashed through a section of the building and a large window, causing extensive damage.
"A driver ran at full speed into Executive Director, Kathy Wagaman's office," the chamber posted on its Facebook page.
Contractors were at the building on Saturday to board up two windows and make preliminary repairs to the building, while an insurance adjuster was onsite estimating the amount of damage to the building and office.
No one was in the building when the crash occurred.
South Haven Police told WWMT that the driver of the vehicle was not hurt, but was arrested for driving under the influence.