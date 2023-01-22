A veteran banker in the South Haven area has joined Sturgis Bank to serve Van Buren County as assistance vice president, mortgage loan originator.
Jennifer Postello has served customers for nearly 40 years at her positions with banks and credit unions in Southwest Michigan, including the former Chemical Bank (now Huntington Bank) and Consumers Credit Union.
In her role with Sturgis Bank she will provide mortgage origination services to first-time homebuyers and seasoned buyers, along with loans for home construction, second homes, vacation homes and investment properties.
“I am thrilled to join Sturgis Bank and the Van Buren County group,” Postello said. “I am working again with people who have our community in mind and are focused on local success. I look forward to serving people in the market for a new home and ensuring we get our clients’ loans closed very efficiently.”
Sturgis Bank has 18 locations throughout Southwest Michigan, including two offices in South Haven and one in Bangor. Postello will work from the Sturgis Bank South Haven Banking Center at 73881 M-43 Hwy.