ALLEGAN — Allegan County Clerk’s office is now issuing Veteran Identification Cards to eligible former U.S. military members living in Allegan County.
“My Office and I are extremely excited to offer this new benefit to those who have worn the uniform and served our country,” Clerk Bob Genetski said.
As of 2019, there were 6,455 military veterans living in Allegan County, according to the latest available information.
To be eligible for the card, veterans will either file their original DD 214’s with the clerk’s office or have Papers of Honorable Discharge already on file. They should bring a state ID with them to the courthouse when they apply. The new card will have the veteran’s picture on it and the symbol of the branch of service that he or she served in. The visit should take no more than 15 or 20 minutes.
Veterans are able to use the cards to take advantage of available discounts, and the Clerk’s Office furnishes a list of businesses in Allegan County and nationally that offer such discounts or benefits to former military.
“The Veteran ID is the number one service constituents have been asking for from my office,” Genetski said, noting that COVID-19 health restrictions delayed the rollout of the cards.
There is no charge for the card. For questions on the new benefit, constituents can call the clerk’s office at (269) 673-0450 or visit the office at 113 Chestnut St., Allegan between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The Office cannot give information on an individual’s DD 214 over the phone. That information is protected.