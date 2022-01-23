When South Haven Police Officer Antwan Bell announced he would retire at the end of this month, fellow officer Shawn Olney said she would follow suit.
“She’s such a copy cat,” Bell quipped.
The remark was light-hearted, but in a way, the two officers are alike in many ways.
Both have served the South Haven Police force for more than two decades, both have worked along-side each other in dealing with traffic accidents, domestic disputes, and very sobering situations – such as drug busts, drownings and homicides.
Yet, what people in South Haven will probably remember the two officers for is their presence in the community, not just while on the job, but off duty, as well.
“My boys remember you trying to give them square dance lessons,” Mayor Scott Smith told Bell while presenting both him and Olney with proclamations at Monday’s city council meeting. “Students love the two of you. They are not afraid to approach you. It’s a gift.”
Bell began his career with the South Haven Police Department in 1995 as a police officer. Over the years he also served as a field training officer for the department and was a member of the Van Buren County Multi-Jurisdictional Special Weapons and Tactics team and the Southwest Michigan Enforcement Team as an undercover narcotics officer. Over the years he received life-saving awards and various unit citations.
Olney started with the police force in 1997 as a seasonal officer and was promoted to a full-time position in 1998. From 2003-2006 she worked as the department’s Community Service Officer, as well as serving as a School Resource Officer. She also took charge of organizing the annual holiday “Shop with a Cop” program. Like Bell, she too, earned accolades over the years, including life-saving awards and unit citations.
After serving several decades as police officers, both Bell and Olney said they will remember the times when they felt satisfaction in performing their duties.
“When you can assist people that need your help, that’s a positive, “Bell said. “It enables you to do what you’ve been trained to do.”
“Building relationships, that by far is the most positive part of the job,” Olney said.
Building a rapport with people throughout the South Haven area, both felt, is a key component for a police officer’s job.
“We interact with the community,” Bell said. “It’s very important to get to know your community.”
There’s other aspects of the job, however, they would prefer to put behind them.
“Any tragedy dealing with children is always difficult,” Bell said. One tragedy in particular, the drowning of a 13-year-old boy in 2020, sticks with Bell.
“I was doing CPR,” Bell said, visibly still upset at the recollection of his efforts and efforts of other first responders to save the boy.
“It was a difficult situation,” Olney said. “We (officers responding to the incident) all had kids around that age. We were all at the hospital crying.”
Reflecting on a combined half-century of service to the police department and community, however, both Bell and Olney felt this year was the time to retire.
“I’m 55. It’s a young man’s game, time for new blood,” said Bell, who plans to begin working as a court security officer for Van Buren County.
Olney said she’s going to “hang up the belt” for good. “My kids are still young. I’m a member of the South haven school board. This (retirement) gives me an opportunity to help more in the community. I have a ‘service heart.’”
The police department is in the process of replacing both Bell and Olney, but their presence within the department and in the community as police officers will be missed, according to Police Chief Natalie Thompson.
“Although we’re hiring new officers, they (Bell and Olney) will be irreplaceable,” Thompson said.