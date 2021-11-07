In celebration of Veterans Day, several schools and organizations will present special programs as a tribute to military veterans.
Unless noted, the following events will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11:
All veterans are invited to the Bangor Public Schools annual Veterans Day program at the high school. Meet and Greet will be held from 8:15-8:45 a.m. followed by a program in the gym with guest speaker SSGT Justin E. Self, recruiter for the United States Marines. During the ceremony, all present veterans will be introduced to the student body. Face masks are required per Bangor Public Schools safety requirements.
American Legion Post 49 and Palisades Power Plant will host a veterans benefits open house Friday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. American Legion Veterans Affairs Director Gary Easterling, and two VA service officers will be on hand to talk with veterans who have questions about their veteran benefits. Refreshments will be provided. Appointments can be made by calling 269-637-6817 or drop in anytime. Drop-ins will be seen on a first come-first serve basis. Refreshments will be provided. The legion is located at 129 Michigan Ave. in South Haven.
Annual Veterans Day Dinner, Saturday, Nov. 13. Social hour 4-5 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. Cost is free for veterans. Donations requested for family members. American Legion Post 160, 19 N. Center St., Bangor.