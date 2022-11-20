GLENN — Glenn’s old-fashioned holiday tradition, “Circle of Lights” will be returning in-person this season, following the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s in-person event will include a merchant walk with giveaways and refreshments, a bake sale with tours of Glenn’s historic school house, free photos that will be taken in a vintage sleigh and the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus by horse-drawn carriage.
Activities will take place from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25 in the village square, with Santa’s arrival at 6 p.m. followed by the tree lighting ceremony at Glenn Square. Afterwards, the Clauses will lead a procession through a luminary-lit path to Glenn Church where home-baked cookies and hot chocolate will be served during a community sing-along with musician Dan Pierce from Foundry Hall cultural arts organization. Children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and participate in a free gingerbread house raffle.
Glenn is located 10 miles north of South Haven, on Blue Star Highway and 114th Avenue.
Glenn’s Circle of Lights celebration was founded by the late William Erby Smith.
“Bill was so proud to see this event become a tradition and his brother, Mark Smith, kept the event alive with his support after Bill’s passing,” said Cathy Carmichael, publicist for the event. “In 2020, the quaint town lost Mark along with town historian, Jeanne Halgren, who led tours of Glenn’s two-room schoolhouse during the event. This year, the first in-person celebration without them, numerous community volunteers are making sure Circle of Lights shines bright in their memory.”
The Circle of Lights ceremony will be preceded earlier in the day by the holiday-themed “Dashing Through Glenn” 5K run. The run begins at 10 a.m. and is a fundraiser for the Glenn Square, which is a gathering space for community activities in the village. To sign up for the race, visit https://run signup.com/Race/MI/Glenn/GlennDash