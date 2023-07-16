A couple who has published six books featuring vintage views of Michigan’s historic roadside attractions will be the guest speakers for the Historical Association of South Haven’s newest summer program.
Christine Byron and Tom Wilson will present their program, “Vintage Views of Michigan Roadside Attractions,” at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 19 at the historical association museum, 355 Hubbard St. The program is free of charge.
Over the years, Byron and Wilson have collected antique post cards and tourist and travel brochures that have become the inspiration for five books in their “Vintage Views” series. “Historic Leelanau” is their sixth book.
During the program in South Haven, they will share information about the tourist attractions that have dotted Michigan’s highways and byways over the years, including Castle Rock, Paul Bunyan and the gravity-defying Mystery Spot in the Upper Peninsula.
Byron is a retired local historical collections librarian from Grand Rapids Public Library, while Wilson retired from Sears Roebuck & Co., and is a collector of Michigan postcards. The couple operates a business where they create prints from old Michigan and Great Lakes tourist and travel brochures and posters.