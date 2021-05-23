With more than 1,800 available jobs in southwest Michigan, Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass Van Buren is urging the public to get back to work by attending one of several virtual hiring events, including one for a company in South Haven.
Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren is helping to fill the gap with 15- minute phone interviews. During the interviews, employers will discuss job opportunities, qualifications, and experience with job seekers to determine if they’re a good fit and interest for their company. Hiring employers include:
Lovejoy: Tuesday, May 25 from noon-1 p.m. Lovejoy is seeking CNC operators, multi-machine operators, and material handlers at its plant in South Haven.
Mshkiki Community Clinic: Wednesday, May 26 from 1-4 p.m. Mshkiki Community Clinic is seeking patient registrations clerks, medical assistants, and dental assistants for the new facility in Benton Harbor.
Job seekers who would like to attend are required to register their timeslot at www.mi works.org/virtual-job-fairs. Job seekers will be expected to provide their phone number, select a time for the interview and the employer will then call the job seeker and conduct the 15-minute interview.
Employers looking to host a phone interview at no cost should contact Berrien County Business Account Manager Paul Brohman at BrohmanP@miworks.org or Cass and Van Buren County Business Account Manager, Mark O’Reilly at OreillyM@miworks.org. For more information or general questions, visit www.miworks.org.