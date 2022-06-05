Last year, the South Haven/Van Buren County Visitors Bureau decided to contribute more than $200,000 into making recreation and cultural improvements in South Haven.
The bureau committed $90,000 toward a construction of a new kayak and canoe launch on the Black River, just south of Phoenix Road. It funded the installation of new bike racks, decorated by local artists, throughout the city’s downtown; helped fund the creation of a new disc golf course in South Haven Township near the Van Buren Trail; and helped organize nature education days on the Kal-Haven Trail for South Haven students.
“We reinvested a total of $234,000 into the community in 2021,” said Jen Sistrunk, executive director of the visitors bureau.
It’s all part of the bureau’s commitment to reinvest in revenues, generated through state lodging taxes, to make the South Haven area more enjoyable not only for visitors but local residents.
“Most other convention and visitor bureaus spend their money on marketing and promotion efforts,” Sistrunk said. “The South Haven bureau is one of the few convention and visitors bureaus that takes its lodging dollars and reinvests them into enhancing their communities. Our dollars are involved in placemaking.”
Plans are underway this year to continue reinvesting in the South Haven area.
The bureau has commissioned artist Lou Rodriguez to create a new sculpture near South Beach. It also plans to install more decorative bike racks in the city’s central business district and create a walking trail in Stanley Johnston Park. The Sesquicentennial Trail as it is being called, will contain 11 panels depicting key historical attributes that summarize the history of South Haven over the past 150 years.
South Haven artist Kayla Wyszynski Ridley has been commissioned to create the panels.
Funding for the recreation and cultural improvements come on top of the money the bureau budgets for its financial contributions toward community festivals and events.
“We provide funding for Light Up the Lake fireworks display, Harborfest, Ice Breaker, the Steelheaders Fishing Tournament, the Jazz Festival and the New Year’s Eve celebration,” Sistrunk said. “In 2021, we donated $75,000 for local festivals and events.”
The visitors bureau’s goal of improving recreational and cultural attractions in the city impressed South Haven Mayor Scott Smith.
After the council’s decision in April to approve the bureau’s plans for creation of the Sesquicentennial Trail in Stanley Johnston Park, Smith said, “Not all visitor bureaus reinvest in their communities like this one does.”