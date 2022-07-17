After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Visually Impaired Persons Support Group meetings will be starting once again. The first meeting for the group will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 20 at Senior Services of Van Buren County’s new Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven.
Although some people are born with blindness, older people can develop blindness, due to a variety of health conditions, according to Ray Llorens, facilitator for the support group.
He said that over the coming months, the group will invite speakers to talk with attendees on how to manage their vision issues.
“The thought of developing an eye disease usually frightens people,” Llorens said. “Blindness is just one characteristic of a person, and that it is not what defines that person,” he said.
The group will meet the third Wednesday of each month from 1-2 p.m. at Senior Village. For more information, contact Llorens at 269-637-1418 or email RLloreJ@aol.com