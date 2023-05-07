Sixty-five volunteers spent the weekend of April 29-30 at the Michigan Flywheelers Museum helping to lay a railroad track for a historic scale locomotive donated to the museum by the former House of David amusement park in Benton Harbor.
The rain held off allowing workers to clear brush, level the route and lay 120 feet of ties and rail for the grand scale railroad that the museum is building, according to Patrick Ingalls, president of the Flywheelers Museum, located on 68th Avenue in Geneva Township.
“Once completed, visitors will be able to ride the 1-1/4 mile route on a train powered by a steam locomotive,” Ingalls said.
By the end of this summer, the museum plans to lay 150 feet of track for the railway, that once completed will be used to run a 75-year-old scale steam locomotive that was donated to the museum in 2021.
The engine was one of several that were used in the 1900s to transport visitors around the House of David’s Eden Springs Amusement Park in Benton Harbor.
Two years ago, Russel and the late Merlin Hanson, who had purchased the engine many years ago and restored it, donated it plus several passenger cars to the museum.