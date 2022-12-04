GOBLES — Nearly 100 volunteers showed up at Wahmhoff Farms Nursery near Gobles this past week to load and ship Christmas trees to U.S. Military personnel at two Army bases in Kentucky and Georgia as part of the annual Trees for Troops program.
“We loaded a total of 386 Christmas trees destined for Fort Campbell in Kentucky, which was more than they thought they were going to get,” said Betsy Whamhoff Perales of Whamhoff Farms Nursery. “So the extra Christmas trees actually got to go to a second base at Fort Gordon in Georgia. We blessed two military bases this year.”
Whamhoff Perales thanked the volunteers who helped make the shipment of trees possible.
“We had almost 100 volunteers here this year. Lots of familiar faces and quite a few new ones,” she said. “It isn’t ‘muscle’ that is important, it’s them being here to support what Trees for Troops is doing.”
Wahmhoff Farms has been participating in the National Trees for Troops program since 2006, and gathers trees from its nursery – along with some from donors, who pay $40 for a tree valued at $90 or more, to donate to military personnel. Trees also come from other nurseries throughout West and Southwest Michigan that participate in the Trees for Troops program. The trees are then taken at the end of November to Wahmhoff Farms to be shipped.
This year’s tree shipment program took place Nov. 28, where volunteers helped to load the nearly 400 Christmas trees onto FedEx trucks to ship to the two Army military bases in Kentucky and Georgia.