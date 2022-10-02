Van Buren Conservation District (VBCD) and the Two Rivers Coalition (TRC) is inviting volunteers to join them at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 for a Macroinvertebrate Sampling Stream Monitoring event.
“We are looking for volunteers to help us collect aquatic insects from the water and preserve them for later identification,” said Alex Florian, coordinator for the event. “There will be opportunities for getting in the water or for staying on shore. Volunteers may either wade into the water collecting insects or stay on shore to identify insects. This is an excellent opportunity for aspiring naturalists, natural explorers, and anyone who wants to get their hands dirty.”
To volunteer, contact Alex Florian at invasivesed@vanburencd.org or 269-633-9044.
Individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or responsible adult. All volunteers will need to fill out a volunteer waiver at the beginning of the event.
The VBCD and the TRC are hosting the event to monitor the health of the Black and Paw Paw River Watersheds. Aquatic insects are one of the best ways to monitor stream health, according to Florian.
“By looking at what lives in the water, we can measure water quality – how pollutants and runoff are affecting our watershed. This sampling event will contribute to nine years of sampling of data, giving us an excellent picture of how the rivers have changed over time.”
Volunteers will meet at the Lawrence River Park off of Paw Paw St. in Lawrence on the Paw Paw River. Carpooling to sites will be available. All necessary equipment and snacks will be provided by the VBCD. Volunteers must be able to traverse uneven and difficult terrain to access river sites and are advised to wear appropriate clothing and footwear for the early October weather as well.