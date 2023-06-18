PAW PAW — Although the federal government has cracked down on manufacturers of opioids over the past several years, the addiction crisis that people face in Michigan is not slowing down, according to Michigan State Police.
As a result, the MSP post in Paw Paw, which serves Van Buren County, is seeking volunteers for its Angel Program that allows people struggling with addiction to walk into any Michigan State Police post and ask for help without fear of arrest or investigation.
“The opioid problem in Michigan is not slowing down,” Lt. DuWayne Robinson, public information officer for MSP’s Fifth District in Paw Paw, said in a news release, issued Monday. “In 2021, the state saw just over 3,000 overdose deaths. Last year, that number pretty much held steady and 2023 is shaping up to be another difficult year.”
Angel volunteers respond to assist police in locating the appropriate treatment option for opioid abuse and with transporting the participant to a treatment center, according to Robinson. Volunteers are reimbursed for mileage and meal expenses, and one eligible after 20 hours of service, receive an hourly stipend.
The Michigan State Police Angel Program is supported by Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative and is modeled after a similar initiative developed in 2015 by the Gloucester, Mass. Police Department.
The Paw Paw Post will be conducting training for new volunteers this summer. If you would like more information, please visit https://www.michigan.gov/msp/divisions/grantscommunityservices/angel
If area residents are interested in learning more about the MSP Angel program or becoming an “Angel” volunteer, contact F/Lt. Scott Ernstes, Paw Paw Post commander, at 269-657-5551 or visit www.michigan.gov/Angel Program.