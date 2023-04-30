GOBLES — A Southwest Michigan nursery employee who has spearheaded the shipment of Christmas trees to military troops for nearly 20 years, is being honored for her efforts.
Betsy Wahmhoff Perales, executive assistant of Wahmhoff Farms Nursery, is one of five individuals from throughout the United States who have been chosen for the Christmas Spirit Award from the Christmas Spirit Foundation, which oversees the annual Trees for Troops Program that provides free Christmas trees to military members and families each Christmas holiday season.
Each year, Perales coordinates nearly one hundred volunteers who help load Christmas trees on trucks to be shipped to various military bases throughout the United States. Wahmhoff Farms Nursery in Gobles ships from 400-500 trees each year for military families.
The other Spirit Award winners are Dick Darling of Darling’s Tree Farm in New York; Jennifer Greene, executive director of the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association; Devin Potter of Marine Corps Community Services at Camp Pendleton, in California and Sue Greenlaw, principal of Bethlehem Elementary School in Bethlehem, NH.
Wahmhoff Farms has been participating in the Trees for Troops program since 2006, one year after the program initially began.
“Trees for Troops’ first year was 2005 but they were so late in getting it started that they only contacted one farm in Michigan that year,” Perales said in an interview in December 2022. “By 2006, they were more organized and contacted more Christmas tree farmers. We’ve been on board ever since and loving every minute of it.”
Wendy Richardson, chair of the Christmas Spirit Foundation, said she appreciates people like Perales and Wahmhoff Farms and all the supporting volunteers and nurseries in Michigan that contribute to the Trees for Troops program.
“This program’s success depends on many people and organizations getting involved,” she said. “The Spirit Award recognizes, thanks and highlights those who do amazing things for the program.”
Since its inception in 2005, the Trees for Troops program has provided a total of 293,392 free Christmas trees to military members and families. Fresh-cut trees are gathered at farms and retail lots and then picked up by the program’s partner FedEx Freight.