South Haven motorists, along with others throughout the country, are experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump.
Last week, for the first time since 2008, the national average price of gas in the United States surpassed $4 per gallon.
Closer to home, South Haven motorists felt the sting of higher prices on Monday, when fuel prices shot up 40 cents per gallon, from $3.85 to $4.25 for regular gas.
Prices have spiked across the country due to the Russian war on Ukraine as sanctions cripple Russia’s ability to export crude oil, according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, an online fuel savings platform.
“This is a milestone that was hard to imagine happening so quickly, but with bipartisan support of severe sanctions on Russia, is not exactly surprising – it is the cost of choking off Russia from energy revenue,” De Haan said. “As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to evolve and we head into a season where gas prices typically increase, Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than they ever have before. Shopping and paying smart at the pump will be critical well into summer.”
GasBuddy expects that gasoline prices will continue to rise in the days ahead, and continuing to rise through summer.