COVERT — Residents and businesses in Covert Township and a portion of southern South Haven Township are under a water-boil advisory for at least 72 hours.
South Haven Area Water & Sewer Authority, which services Covert Township, as well as the City of South Haven and portions of South Haven and Casco townships, issued the advisory Thursday after the area in question experienced a widespread loss of water pressure, according to Quentin Clark.
The portion of southern South Haven Township that is affected includes the 14000 block of M-140 Highway, south to 24th Avenue; 24th Avenue between the 76000 block to 70th Street; and 72nd Street from 24th Avenue to the 19000 block.
The loss of pressure occurred when a computer communications device operating between the Covert Township Water Tower and SHAWSA's water filtration plant failed.
"Communication has been restored and, although this is an isolated incident, it will be monitored in an attempt to predict and prevent any further incidents," Clark said in a news release issued Thursday.
Because of the reduction of water pressure within the affected service area, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) stipulates that water residents and businesses boil their water before consumption.
Water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled before consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, SHAWSA officials advised. Water should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. Or, instead of boiling water, consumers in the affected area can purchase bottled water.
Residents in Covert Township and the southern portion of South Haven Township will be notified when the advisory is lifted. In the meantime, SHAWSA will perform baterialogical testing over 72 hours before canceling the notice.