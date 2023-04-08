Residents living in a portion of the City of South Haven are under a boil water advisory this weekend.
The advisory was issued Friday after a water-main joint failed while crews were working to replace a hydrant at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Huron Street, resulting in an area of very low pressure or no water at all.
The area that is affected is in a portion of the city's Second Ward, roughly bordered by Broadway Avenue, Erie Street, Blue Star Highway and South Haven Place.
Due to the water pressure reduction within the affected service area, the Michigan Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) requires the South Haven Area Water and Sewer Authority to notify customers to boil their water before consumption in the affected area, according to a news release from SHAWSA.
Water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled before consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. Instead of boiling, residents can purchase bottled water or obtain water from a suitable alternate source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, SHAWSA will notify residents that the water is safe for consumption.
For more information, contact Quentin Clark, Water/Sewer/Streets Superintendent, at 269-637- 0737, or by email: qclark@southhavenmi.gov.