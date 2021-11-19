Workers were out Thursday evening repairing a 12-inch water main that burst on Phoenix Street near the intersection of Blue Star Highway in South Haven. The break forced the cancellation of school, Friday, for South Haven Public Schools students. The main has been repaired, however, residents and businesses in a portion of the city and surrounding area are now on a boiled water advisory for at least the next 72 hours while bacteriological testing of the water, required by state law, takes place.