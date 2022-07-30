A water main break, Friday morning, caused temporary lane closures along a portion of Phoenix Street just west of Blue Star Highway in South Haven.
The water main break occurred on a section of pipe on Phoenix Street, causing the water pressure in a four-block section in an area along Phoenix Street, Cherry Court, Itzen Court, and Bradley Avenue to drop below 20 psi, forcing a boil water advisory while the repairs took place.
Due to Michigan Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Department regulations, residents in the affected area need to boil water for drinking, cooking and making ice prior to using it, or use bottled water. Residents will be notified when the boil water advisory is lifted. The advisory is normally lifted within a 72-hour time period.
The affected area in the boil water advisory includes Bradley Avenue, Itzen Court, Cherry Court, and Phoenix Street from Blue Star Highway to Cherry Street.