WATERVLIET — The mother of a Watervliet family of six credits the home’s smoke detectors with saving their lives during a house fire early Monday morning, Jan. 2.
“All my fire alarms in my house went off at once and my husband and I grabbed our 5-month-old, because she’s in the room with us, and we just started screaming ‘fire,’ and we grabbed our 21-month-old and our other two, who are 9 and 14 – we all ran out,” said Amber Meyers of Watervliet. “If they hadn’t gone off, we would have died.”
She said the family was asleep when the alarms went off.
Meyers said she and her husband, Daniel Meyers, check the smoke detectors every month to make sure they are working properly.
“Without those fire alarms, we wouldn’t be here,” Amber Meyers said. “More people need to make sure their fire alarms are working.”
She said they believe it was an electrical fire that started in the wall of her sons’ bedroom.
“It burned their whole complete room,” she said. “Everything in my house was burned or severely smoke damaged and we were told we can no longer stay in our home.”
She said their renter’s insurance is paying for their initial stay in a hotel, but won’t cover everything. And she said she has no idea if their mobile home will be repaired or replaced.
Meyers created a GoFundMe page this past week to help with expenses. She said she will keep everyone updated on how her family is doing and on legitimate fundraisers through her Facebook page.
“We have nothing,” she said. “We are desperate right now. My purse and everything burned.”
Luckily, she said her driver’s license was in their vehicle, which was undamaged.
While her family is devastated, she said they are thankful no one was injured in the fire, including their dog.
“Material things, I don’t care about,” she said. “Right now, I’m overwhelmed. All I care about is my family. I care that my kids have food and shelter. We’re trying to just stay together and just be thankful that we get to see each other.”
To donate to the family’s GoFundMe page, visit https://bit.ly/3GdxKUS.