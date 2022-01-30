If We Care Community Resource Center has learned one thing over the past four decades it is that human service needs never go away – especially during the winter season.
“We see over 700 needs a month, from approximately 300 different families, We Care Executive Director Erika Morrison said. “These families need heat, but also food, cleaning supplies and winter coats.”
When We Care can’t provide assistance directly, it also works with a network of partners to provide additional assistance.
But helping others takes volunteers and money, which is why We Care will be embarking on its annual Warm Your Heart fundraising month in February. It hopes to raise $40,000 as part of the non-profit’s 40th anniversary this year.
“We Care along with its network of partners meets over 10,000 needs in our community each year,” Morrison said. “But we can’t do it without the support of the community and this fundraiser, which provides for more than 85 percent of our utility assistance budget.”
As part of Warm Your Heart Month this year, We Care’s church partners, schools, community organizations and area businesses will join forces to raise $40,000. The campaign includes a variety of special events in South Haven, Bangor and Covert and culminates in the annual “Island Sit” in downtown South Haven on Saturday, Feb. 26 where volunteers will stand out in the cold from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. to collect donations from passersby. The “Island Sit” raises upwards of $10,000, alone, for We Care. Media partner 103.7 COSY-FM broadcasts live during the event, interviewing community and church leaders, and recognizing the volunteer groups and individuals collecting funds.
We Care launched 40 years ago when a group of South Haven area churches banded together to provide food, clothing, and other items for people in need. It now consists of nearly three-dozen, church-related ministries that provide food, personal care items, transportation, medical equipment, heating assistance and wheel chair ramps. We Care also works with other agencies who can then link people to other services not provided by We Care.
We Care serves the communities of South Haven, Bangor and Covert and now provides approximately $1.5 million in goods and services each year to people in need. Overseen by a board of directors, We Care employs a full-time director and three part-time staff members who work either at the main office in South Haven, or the branch office in Bangor.
A schedule of Warm Your Heart month activities follows:
February
5 – Corner Collections: All day in downtown South Haven. Members of St. Basil Church’s Knights of Columbus organization will collect money from motorists and pedestrians at the intersection of Center and Phoenix streets.
6 – Soup Luncheon To Go: Noon, St. Basil Catholic Church, 513 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. $10 donation per meal includes soup, roll and dessert.
10 – Trivia to Warm Your Heart fundraiser: 7 p.m., Three Blondes Brewing, 1875 Phoenix St., South Haven.
14 – Dine at Clementine’s fundraiser: Clementine’s Restaurant, corner of Center and Phoenix streets, South Haven. Percentage of dinner receipts goes to We Care.
15 – Trivia to Warm Your Heart fundraiser: 7 p.m., Black River Tavern, corner of Kalamazoo and Phoenix streets, South Haven.
20 – Soup lunch: Noon, Church of Christ, 214 N. Walnut St., Bangor.
26 – Island Sit fundraiser: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., downtown South Haven traffic island. Volunteers will solicit funds for the Warm Your Heart campaign. Sponsored by 103.7 FM.