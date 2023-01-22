Thanks to a South Haven service club, We Care Community Resource Center has received a significant boost in funding to help with its mission to help under-served families and individuals in the greater South Haven area.
South Haven Rotary Club presented a $10,000 check this past week to Erika Morrison, executive director of We Care.
The $10,000 grant reflects donations of individual Rotarians to help We Care in its mission to match people in need of assistance with resources that are available to them, according to Mary Sue Lyon, president of the Rotary Club.
“How inspiring it is that so many Rotarians came forward at the holiday season to make significant donations to help others in their time of need,” she said. “It is truly a reminder of Rotary’s motto: ‘Service Above Self.’”
Organizations, such as the Rotary Club, help to fuel We Care’s financial resources, according to Morrison.
“About 90 percent of all funds received are from individuals and organizations,” Morrison said. “It’s because of (them) and our community that we can meet almost 10,000 needs each year.”
We Care provides people in need with basics like food, personal hygiene products, baby items and cleaning supplies. In addition, its staff assists people with more complex issues like rent, utility assistance, receiving help through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, free medical equipment on loan and distributions for migrant families. We Care’s CIRCLES Life Skills program and bilingual staff also provide assistance to people.
“We do not require proof of income nor restrict services based on age or religion,” Morrison went on to say.
Over the past two years, Rotarians have donated more than $150,000 in support of local, regional and international non-profit initiatives.