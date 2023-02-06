The temperatures were on the cool side, but sunny skies heated up the streets and brought many people to South Haven the weekend of Feb. 2-5 to enjoy the annual Ice Breaker festival.
"It was a major success," said Kathy Wagaman, executive director of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the festival.
The festival included more than 40 ice sculptures created by professional and amateur ice carvers; a chili cookoff featuring chili from nearly two dozen restaurants; the popular cardboard sled race; frozen fish fling; horse-drawn carriage rides downtown; ice skating events at the downtown ice rink; and children activities at the Michigan Maritime Museum, Mitten Children's Museum, South Haven Center for the Arts, South Haven Memorial Library and First United Methodist Church.
The most popular events included the cardboard sled race which attracted more than 70 participants this year, along with the chili cook-off, children's activities and frozen fish fling, which is a fundraiser for the National Blueberry Festival.
People walking through downtown also got to enjoy the ice sculptures which featured a wide variety of carvings, including a large giraffe in front of Harbor Toy Company, a kitchen gnome holding a spoon at Taste restaurant, a Goose Bumps figurine at Olive Cart and a pine cone in front of N&R department store. The carvings were commissioned and sponsored by downtown businesses.
Ice Breaker not only provides an escape from the winter doldrums, but also helps provide a boost in revenue for downtown businesses and lodging establishments during the cold winter months.
"The hotels, bed and breakfasts and vacation homes were very busy," Wagaman said. "Downtown merchants reported a very successful weekend. We are so very grateful to those who sponsored Ice Breaker."
Ice Breaker also helped boost businesses outside of the downtown area that hosted Ice Breaker events, including the Moose Lodge, American Legion, Three Blondes Brewing and The Lodge restaurant. The chamber and event sponsors provided bus shuttles, through Van Buren Public Transit, to transport people to and from events downtown and at other outside locations.
A list of winners in various Ice Breaker competitions follows:
Chili cook-off
1. The Lodge
2. VFW Post 667
3. Captain Lou's Bar & Grill
Amateur ice carving
1. Harbor Toy Company, carved by Larry Fragoules
2. Crescent Moon, carves by Tayer Zoet and Brian Moody
3. Decadent Dogs, carved by Rich Leder
Professional ice carving
1. Twisted Twin, carved by Marvell O'Flynn II
2. Clementine's, carved by Lou Rodriguez
3. Taste, carved by Stan Horne and Todd and Tucker Patrick
Ice carving queen's cup award
Harbor Toy Company, carved by Larry Fragoules
Ice carving student awards
1. Sophie's, carved by St. Basil students
2. N&R Department store, carved by South Haven High School art students
Snowsuit fashion competition
Abominable snowsuit: Dolly Harris
Ugly but functional: Jennifer Campbell
Don't laugh, it's warm: Rick and Tiffany Luke
Sub-zero glamour: Jess Weber
Funky fashion award: Mike and Molly Kempker
Snow-pro winter attire: Jennife Krus
Honorable mention: Mike Dzuroveik