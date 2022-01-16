LAWTON — Local grape growers have reason to be juiced about Welch Foods’ coming expansion.
Welch Foods, together with the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have announced a planned expansion of their Lawton plant. The project will result in 57 new jobs in Southwest Michigan.
“Having this new investment by the company is a clear sign that they value the site; they are reinvesting and see it as a long-term part of their future,” said Zach Morris, executive director of Market Van Buren economic development group.
The company reached out to Market Van Buren in early 2021, Morris said, but has been discussing this for four to five years.
The project is expected to generate a total investment of $26.2 million, according to a news release. The expansion is supported by $588,725 in Community Development Block Grant funds awarded to Van Buren County. At least 30 of the 57 new jobs will be held by low- to moderate-income individuals in order to meet national CDBG standards, the release stated.
Additionally, the expansion is good news for local grape growers who have supplied to Welch’s for decades. The grower-owned company has operated in Michigan since 1919.
“These growers have a vested interest in the company staying in Lawton, staying in Southwest Michigan, and not only utilizing the property, but utilizing it year over year consistently,” Morris said.
With the time and money needed to grow juice grapes, Morris said Southwest Michigan growers can know that the investment was well-spent, as Welch’s plants deeper roots.
After reviewing its options for potential sites in different states, the company decided to locate the bottling line at its facility in Lawton because of the infrastructure in place and its personnel.
“What really sets (Lawton) apart is the workforce,” Morris said. “The workforce has the knowledge and skills related to operating these lines, making the juice. They’ve been doing this for some time now, and (Welch’s) recognize that between the facility and the workforce, this was probably the best site to be able to do it.”
Morris said the state of Michigan, Van Buren County and the village of Lawton stepped up to create a competitive offer. According to the company, the need for a new bottling line comes after an increased demand for single-serve beverages.
Market Van Buren and Van Buren County will manage the block grant program, reimbursing the company after it purchases equipment, which will then require it to hire new workers to run and manage that equipment, Morris said.