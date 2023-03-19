As Van Buren County Board of Commissioners work to address lack of broadband internet for rural residents, a state legislator, who represents part of the county, has introduced two bills to help expand access to broadband to unserved communities throughout Michigan.
State Rep. Paul Wendzel, R-Watervliet, Republican leader of the House Energy, Communications and Technology Committee, introduced legislation this month to attract internet service providers to expand their services to rural areas that lack reliable broadband internet.
“There’s a growing digital divide in our state, and it’s very real,” Wendzel said in a news release. “Parents who had to drive their kids to a fast-food restaurant’s parking lot so they could do homework know it. Realtors, whose first question they receive is, ‘Does the property have internet?’ know it. Economic developers who pitch our community as an attractive investment opportunity only to be rejected for urban areas also recognize the growing divide. To compete in the 21st-century economy, our communities need access to the internet.”
House Bills 4207 and 4208 will promote investment in broadband equipment with the hope of bringing more high-speed internet infrastructure and service to underserved and rural areas of the state, according to Wendzel. The legislation aims to prompt investors to upgrade their equipment and expand services to areas that currently cannot receive high-speed internet.
Specifically, the bills would exempt eligible broadband equipment from taxation if the equipment is built in an area lacking broadband service, according to Jacob Rushlow, legislative director for Wendzel.
“The bills are necessary because broadband infrastructure is very expensive with installation costing upwards of $50,000 to $100,000 per mile,” he said. “In rural areas, the number of potential customers is so few that a provider may never see a return on their investment. There is also no guarantee that potential customers will choose to take service that is made available to them, creating less incentive to build. By providing a temporary tax incentive, this encourages providers to build by reducing some of their risk.”
Wendzel’s bill have been referred to a House Committee for further consideration.
In the meantime, Van Buren County officials are doing their part to promote expansion of broadband internet to unserved rural areas. According to county officials, 33 areas in the county have been identified as lacking access to reliable broadband internet service.
Van Buren County commissioners decided at the end of January to allocate $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to support area internet providers who expand their high-speed service to rural areas in the county.
“The $4.5 million has been pledged to support applications to the ‘ROBIN’ grant,” said Charles Norton, interim deputy county administrator, in an interview in February.
The Realizing Opportunities with Broadband Infrastructure Networks, or ROBIN grants, are part of a $250.6 million plan approved by the Michigan legislature this past year to expand high-speed internet service to underserved locations. Those areas are defined as homes and businesses without internet service at a speed of at least 100/20 megabytes per second.
Internet providers have until the end of March to apply for the ROBIN grants.
“The release of $4.5 million should allow the county to provide roughly a 15 percent match for ROBIN grant applications,” Norton said. “The matching funds provided by the county will help local internet service providers secure a higher score on their ROBIN grant applications, which increases their likelihood of securing state funding to expand service to areas lacking adequate internet access.”
In 2022, the county board voted to earmark $7 million in ARPA funds to spur expansion of reliable broadband services – which often have to rely on satellite internet. The county plans to spend the remaining $2.5 million of the $7 million of its internet funding allocation when additional federal or state funding programs become available, according to Norton.
“The first broadband expansion projects supported by the county’s ARPA allocation will be those which are selected to receive funding from the ROBIN program. We expect the state to announce selected projects this summer,” Norton said. “Later this year, the state is expected to announce the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) grant program, which will make more than $1 billion in grant funds available to support broadband expansion. This is a much larger pot of funds, which we hope will lead to many more ... projects in Van Buren County in early 2024.”
The county, along with DCS Technologies – which the county contracted with to develop a list of homes and businesses in unserved areas – and Market Van Buren will work with municipal governments to encourage internet providers to expand in the county.
“DCS Technologies will lead the process of recommending ROBIN grant applications to the county to receive matching ARPA funds,” Norton said. “Following release of those recommendations, Market Van Buren, the economic development organization for the county, will support internet service providers as they seek to secure evidence of support from local municipalities.”
Norton said support from municipalities can range from letters of support to waiving permitting fees for internet construction projects to committing local matching funds.
He also encouraged residents and businesses in unserved internet areas to contact their municipal leaders to let them know they want better internet service.
“The county itself does not provide broadband services directly, so it does not dictate when or where service will be provided,” Norton said. “However, connecting with municipal leaders and county officials is a good way to make sure local leaders understand how important broadband expansion is to their communities.”