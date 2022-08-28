The South Haven Center for the Arts is exhibiting West Michigan Redux now until Sept. 17.
West Michigan Redux has 22 unique pieces, including traditional paintings, sculptures, an augmented reality integrated painting and an interactive collection of student work.
The exhibitions brings together several generations of professors and students, highlighting the influence that professors have had on their students and beyond. West Michigan Redux features an Augmented Reality integrated piece that allows users to see an unseen side to the painting through their own phone or one provided by the Center for the Arts, according to Kerry Hagy, executive director of the art center. “Patrons can interact with the piece by stepping into it and becoming a part of the art themselves,” she said.
The South Haven Center for the Arts worked together with Russell Pensyl to create the exhibition. Pensyl studied computer science at UCLA, and competed a bachelor of fine arts degree and master of fine arts degree at Western Michigan University. Pensyl has held professorships in the United States, China, Singapore, and Canada. He recently retired from Northeastern University in Boston.
“The West Michigan Redux group exhibition illuminates some of the obscure influences within the teacher/student relationship,” Pensyl stated. “A more apt description is the ‘mentor/mentee’ relationship. Initiated by a group of four graduates from Western Michigan University, the exhibition includes faculty with whom they studied, as well as work from their students.”
The art center is located at 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.