GOBLES — Amid little fanfare, a West Michigan skier and snowboarder performed a fete this past weekend that no others have accomplished to date: They broke the Guinness Book of World Records for tackling the most ski areas in a 24-hour period.
Kyle Kelly, 28, of Caledonia and Brad Dykstra, 29, of Hopkins, reached their goal Sunday, Feb. 27, of successfully making their way down hills at 23 ski resorts throughout Michigan.
The previous record of 17 was set in Japan by a Canadian and Australian in 2017.
Kelly and Dykstra, who are co-workers at Hill Machinery in Kentwood, began their quest on Saturday, Feb. 26, at noon at Nub’s Nob in Harbor Springs and ended at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Cannonsburg Ski Resort in Belmont. In between they traversed slopes at 21 other ski areas, including Boyne Mountain, Treetops Resort, Shanty Creek and Caberfae, all in northern Lower Michigan, and closer to home, Swiss Valley, Bittersweet and Timber Ridge, in Southwest Michigan.
“When we finished it was a great feeling,” Kelly said. “There were lots of friends and family there to greet us.”
The pair, along with family members, arrived at Timber Ridge shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, after tackling 20 other slopes throughout the state.
“They must be exhausted,” said Timber Ridge General Manager Amy Schrab, who was waiting for the two sportsmen to arrive.
When they did, the pair admitted the hours of skiing and driving from resort to resort throughout Michigan was indeed exhausting.
“We’re kind of wiped out right now,” Dykstra admitted, getting out his snowboard for a run down Timber Ridge’s steepest hill – Hemlock.
The staff at Timber Ridge, though, was ready to help Kelly and Dykstra finish their task at the ski resort as quickly and as safely as possible.
“We’ve got a couple of snowmobiles ready to take them up the hill,” Schrab said. “They’re faster than the lifts.”
Although Dykstra and Kelly were starting to feel the effects of staying up for nearly 24 hours, they were quite relaxed during their brief stay at Timber Ridge.
“We actually broke the record at Alpine Valley (in White Lake, outside of Detroit),” Dykstra said. “That was our 18th ski resort. So this is the icing on the cake.”
“We’re just cushioning the record now,” Kelly said in agreement.
Kelly and Dykstra came up with the idea of breaking the Guinness record a couple of years ago. Kelly said he had read in 2019 that two snowboarders from Michigan had attempted to break the world record by snowboarding at more than 17 slopes in Michigan.
They made it to 19 ski areas and claimed the North American record but they didn’t submit to Guinness.
“I wondered if we could do it,” Kelly said. “We talked about it, and then this year, I said, ‘let’s pull the trigger.’”
With its large number of ski areas, Michigan is a good location for breaking such a record.
“Michigan is tied with New York for the most ski areas of any state,” said Mickey MacWilliams, Michigan Snowsports Industry Association’s executive director. “No matter where you are in Michigan, you’re within a two-hour drive of skiing. Kyle and Brad really showcased this in their 763-mile journey.”
In order to attempt a Guinness record, a person has to first apply to do so in advance, which Kelly did. He then was told he needed to provide documentation, through witnesses, videos and verification from ski resorts, that both he and Dykstra had skied or snowboarded down hills at each ski area.
“I’m getting ready to send that off and we should know in six weeks that it has been approved,” Kelly said.
With the goal of breaking the Guinness record behind them, the two plan to get back to their normal routines.
“Brad actually went to work today,” Kelly said Monday, Feb. 28, one day after the two completed their skiing quest. “He’s crazy.”
Kelly spent his first day off the slopes cleaning out his Jeep, putting ski equipment away and traveling with his wife to a doctor’s appointment.
“We’re expecting a baby soon – Aspen,” Kelly said.
But, the couple isn’t naming their baby for the famous Colorado ski town, but rather the tree.