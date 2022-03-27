As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth week, the Speakers Series of South Haven will host a program examining the strained relationship between the United States and Russia.
“The Roots of the Russian-American Discord” will be presented by a Western Michigan University professor, who is well-versed in Russian culture, at 7 p.m. March 31 at Lake Michigan College’s South Haven campus.
Jim Butterfield, professor of political science and allied faculty in global and international studies at WMU, specializes in Russian history and the states that comprised the former Soviet Union. During his lecture on March 31, he will discuss underlying causes that influence the way Russian leaders deal with the United States and Western European governments, drawing on such factors as Russian culture, religious Orthodoxy, and the Russians’ search for identity amid the breakup of the Soviet Union several decades ago.
“This presentation will be one of the most timely and relevant topics our Speakers Series has addressed,” Series President Mark Odland said. “Professor Butterfield will offer a unique perspective on the current crisis over Ukraine based on his more than 40 visits to Russia and nearby countries.”
Butterfield is a Fulbright Scholar, who studied twice in Russia and once in Vietnam. He has also directed study abroad programs in Russia and Turkey.
Anticipating a large turnout, Odland is encouraging attendees to arrive early. The college’s community meeting room has recently been renovated for larger gatherings. It is located on the first floor of the South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10, payable at the door.
The Speakers Series of South Haven is now in its eighth season. The next speaker will be best-selling author and researcher Parag Khanna, whose new book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” asserts Michigan will be a top destination in the coming years because of factors surrounding climate change, economics and governments.
Khanna’s lecture, “Get Ready, They’re Coming to Michigan!” is scheduled at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 28 at LMC’s South Haven campus.