To the amusement and surprise of onlookers, Brad Ward throws his son Kamden up into the air before catching him during the annual Trees for Troops holiday packing event in December at Wahmhoff Tree Farms in Gobles. Ward along with other volunteers helped load 359 Christmas trees onto two FedEx trailers which dropped off the trees for military families stationed as Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois and Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. Wahmhoff Tree Farms along with several other tree farms donated the trees at the end of November for military families in time for the Christmas holiday season. The below photo shows the tree packing volunteer event from two years ago.
Wheee!
Becky Kark
