Southwest Michigan residents will have the opportunity to purchase new appliances for bargain prices this month while helping to provide funding to the United Way of Southwest Michigan.
Whirlpool Corp. plans to hold its annual appliance sale, Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the former Carson's store at Orchards Mall in Benton Township. More than 300 appliances will be offered to the public at deeply discounted prices, according to a news release from United Way of Southwest Michigan.
The sale is open to the public and offers Maytag, KitchenAid and Whirlpool brand ovens, ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers and washers and dryers at significant savings. All the major appliances are new, with a full one-year warranty. KitchenAid® Small Appliances and Accessories will also be offered at exclusive prices.
“The Whirlpool appliance sale earlier this year generated more than $225,000 to benefit United Way. You’ll see average discounts of more than 40 percent. You’ll save — and impact our local community with your purchase,” said Gokul Nair, Whirlpool Corp.’s global IT director, member of United Way of Southwest Michigan’s board of directors, and long-time leader of the sale.
The Orchards Mall is located at 1800 Pipestone Rd.
All products purchased must be picked up during sale hours. For an additional $100 donation per appliance, home deliveries will be available within a 15-mile radius. Cash and credit cards will be accepted for payment. No checks will be accepted. There will be no early sales.
For years, the appliance sale has been a significant fundraiser for the Whirlpool Corp. Employee United Way Campaign.