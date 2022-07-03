BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp. will no longer do business in Russia.
A Whirlpool spokesperson has confirmed the company’s Europe, Middle East, Africa division entered into a share purchase agreement with Arçelik A.S. to sell off its production lines and sales operations in Russia.
Arçelik A.S. is a Turkish appliance maker. After closing, the Lipetsk site will continue to manufacture appliances under the Indesit, Hotpoint and Stinol brands, fillings with the SEC show.
This includes its manufacturing site in Lipetsk, Russia, and sales organization in Moscowand sales operations in Kazakhstan and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries.
“The company is taking this action given the current operating environment in Russia and has concluded the agreement to be the best course of action for its employees, shareholders and overall business,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “This transaction is not an indicator of any specific outcome or future decision related to the company’s ongoing strategic review of its EMEA business.”
According to filings with the SEC, Arçelik A.S. will make deferred payments over a 10-year period, which are subject to a cap based on the net asset value of the business as of closing. The value of the business is currently estimated at about 220 million euros, or about $232 million.
This sale will be a loss for Whirlpool, with the company expecting to to record a loss of between $300 million and $400 million in its second quarter related to the sale. The sale will be complete in the third quarter of 2022, after all regulatory approvals.
At the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Benton Harbor-based appliance maker had scaled back its Russian business to production of only “essential” products.
At the time, Whirlpool said it suspended operations of a sales team in Ukraine for the safety of its employees. It resumed operation on April 4.
“In Ukraine, Whirlpool EMEA has a sales organization with 40 direct employees and another 100 contractors and temporary workers,” a spokesperson said. “In line with new Ukrainian provisions, we have resumed operations in the country so we can provide home appliances to the families and relief organizations who need them to cook, clean and provide proper food and medicine storage during this incredibly difficult time.”