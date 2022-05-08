BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp. reported year-over-year revenue declines in the first quarter of 2022.
The Benton Harbor-based appliance maker announced its first-quarter earnings Monday, with first-quarter GAAP net earnings down 27.7 percent from the same quarter last year. The 2022 first-quarter GAAP net earnings were $313 million, or $5.33 per diluted share, compared to the $433 million in GAAP net earnings, or $6.81 per diluted share, from the first quarter in 2021.
Whirlpool posted ongoing earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $463 million in the first quarter, compared to $644 million in the first quarter of 2021. Ongoing earnings per diluted share was $5.31, compared to the $7.20 in the first quarter of 2021.
The company still exceeded Wall Street expectations for its ongoing earnings per diluted share by 52 cents, Seeking Alpha reported.
In its Monday report, Whirlpool stated it will conduct a strategic review of its Europe, Middle East and Africa business, which it expects to finish by the third quarter of this year. That market saw a decline in demand stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the report stated.
The report also noted the continued trend of supply constraints and disruptions.
“We have delivered four consecutive years of all-time record results and we have a very strong balance sheet,” Whirlpool chairman and CEO Marc Bitzer said in a news release. “Now we will accelerate the focus of our portfolio on high growth and high margin businesses, positioning our company for the future.”
Whirlpool was able to offset the effects of inflation in part by raising prices, the report stated, while demand remains strong.
The company increased its share repurchase authorization by $2 billion and repurchased $533 million worth of shares in the first quarter.
Revenue fell 8.2 percent in the first quarter from 2021, but increased by 13.8 percent from net sales in the first quarter of 2020.
The report predicted that full-year revenue growth would be between 2 and 3 percent and reduced earnings per diluted share from $27 to $29 down to $24 and $26 on a GAAP and ongoing basis.
“Our solid Q1 performance, including North America’s sustained strong margins of over 16 percent, continues to demonstrate we are a different Whirlpool,” Jim Peters, chief financial officer of Whirlpool, said in the release. “The fundamental strength of consumer demand trends remain intact and the disciplined execution of our go-to-market actions position us to deliver another strong year of performance in 2022.”