COVERT — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking for federal dollars to prevent the closure of Palisades Nuclear Power Plant.
The governor sent a letter to the Department of Energy on Wednesday, asking that funds from the $6 billion Civil Nuclear Credit program be used to prevent the plant from shutting down on May 31.
This comes after the DOE announced an accelerated application program for the credits on Tuesday.
“This has opened doors that as of yesterday were very firmly closed,” said Katherine Peretick, commissioner for the Michigan Public Service Commission.
The state of Michigan plans to send a CNC application for Palisades by the May 18 deadline, less than two weeks before Palisades is set to close.
The DOE will decide whether to award the credits 30 days after the application is submitted, Peretick said.
Palisades, in Covert Township, is scheduled to close at the end of May, when Holtec Decommissioning International will take over the plant from Entergy Inc. to begin the decommissioning process.
“Keeping Palisades open is a top priority,” said Whitmer in a prepared release. “Doing so will allow us to shore up Michigan’s energy supply to prevent price spikes on working families and small businesses, make Michigan more competitive for economic development projects bringing billions in investment, protect hundreds of good-paying jobs for Michiganders, and meet our climate goals.”
In her letter to Energy Secretary and former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm, Whitmer stated without dollars to shore up its operations, closure was the only option. Palisades has a license to operate until 2031.
Part of the infrastructure law, the CNC program is meant to prevent the premature shutdown of nuclear plants that are safe to operate. The credits would cover the gap between the cost of power produced and the market rate of electricity, Peretick said.
“The Covert Township union facility employs 600 workers making an average of $117,845, supports over 1,100 regional jobs, and generates $363 million in annual regional economic development. Palisades produces more than 800 megawatts of reliable, clean, carbon-free power,” the governor’s letter stated.
While the state would be able to recoup the electric capacity lost from the Palisades closure, Peretick said it will come from non-renewable sources.
“Our state emissions will go up,” Peretick said Wednesday.
Such a deal would require a third party, licensed to operate a nuclear power plant, to step up and buy the plant, said Pat Dillon, the national executive director of the Utility Workers Union of America. Holtec does not have that licensing, and Entergy officials have said they are not interested in continuing to operate Palisades.
Although Dillon said he’s happy with the governor’s actions, his expectations are low.
“We’re down to the very last hour. We’re not banking on it by any means,” Dillon said.
Operating hurdles
An Entergy spokesman said the company has recently been contacted by both government officials and interested buyers about keeping the plant operable past the May 31 deadline to shutdown.
At this stage in the process, such a sale would prove difficult, said Nick Culp, Entergy senior manager of Northeast government affairs.
“In addition to these conversations, we have and will continue to entertain discussions with qualified nuclear merchant plant owner/operators who may want to purchase and continue operating Palisades,” said Culp. “However, it is important to note that no formal proposal to acquire Palisades has been made that provides an opportunity for continued operations and that eliminates the substantial financial and operational risks associated with unwinding the existing contract with Holtec.”
Additionally, Entergy did not order new nuclear fuel because the plant was scheduled to shut down.
Peretick told The Herald-Palladium that even if the plant were to continue operating, it would take a few months to get it operating again. The credits would also cover the costs incurred while the plant is not producing power.
“There are challenges that make continued operation of the facility beyond May 2022 difficult, including the pending transfer of more than 130 employees to other parts of Entergy’s business and planned employee retirements post-shutdown,” said Culp in a prepared statement. “Additionally, the plant is unable to operate beyond the target closure date due to the diminished power of its nuclear fuel as it reaches the end of its two-year operating cycle.”
Dillon said there are 160 unionized workers currently at the plant. Roughly 50 have signed letters of intent to work with Holtec, but those agreements are contingent on Palisades’ sale.
The remaining 110 unionized workers are retiring, transferring within Holtec or working elsewhere.
Culp said Entergy remains focused on the established timeline to shutdown and has no additional comment about the outreach it’s received from interested nuclear plant operators.
An intervention timeline
Whitmer said it was initially uncertain whether the plant could receive federal dollars quickly enough to reverse the long-planned closure.
On March 8, she stated Michigan sent a letter to the DOE, asking about the potential for CNC dollars.
Several pro-nuclear groups have asked for the state’s intervention through two letters to the governor.
The state is working with Holtec, Entergy, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and other stakeholders, the letter stated.
“We are aware of the statement from Gov. Whitmer regarding Palisades nuclear plant and the potential desire to continue operating the facility as a safe, carbon-free source of power,” said Pat O’Brien, senior manager of government affairs and communications for Holtec. “We remain ready, should these efforts not be successful, to transition ownership to Holtec after the plant ceases operations for a safe, efficient decommissioning process.”
Many remaining pieces – securing the funds, finding a buyer, buying nuclear fuel, hiring for workers gone elsewhere – need to fall into place for Palisades to operate past May 31, and deadlines are fast approaching. But Peretick said the DOE’s accelerated application has “moved mountains” to make it possible.
Some are less confident.
“We’re hopeful. We’re not optimistic,” Dillon said.