ALLEGAN — Wings Home has been awarded a $7,500 grant from Great Lakes Energy People Fund. The grant will be used to provide care for terminally ill individuals for the last few weeks of their life.
Wings Home is an end-of-life care home for Wings of Hope Hospice patients in their last few weeks of life. The grant was made possible through the voluntary contributions of Great Lakes Energy fund’s members.
The People Fund is funded through the Round Up program. Customers can round up their electric bill payment and the money is used to give grants to non-profit agencies that benefit people in communities served by the cooperative.
Contact the GLE People Fund online at //gtlakes.com/people-fund or call 1-888-485-2537 for more details.