What has become a popular winter-time tradition will be returning to Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center in February.
Winter Delights, an evening featuring samplings of craft brews, wines and chocolates, along with musical entertainment, will take place Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Mendel Center, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Township.
This year’s event will feature “Shining Star: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire,” a tribute group that performs the songs made popular in the 1970s by the popular rhythm and blues ensemble known for such hits as “After the Love is Gone,” “September” “Shining Star” and “Let’s Groove Tonight.”
The concert begins at 8 p.m. on the Mendel Center mainstage. Craft beers and wines will be available beginning at 6 p.m. in the mainstage lobby. Optional pre-show wine and chocolate-tasting sessions will begin at 6 p.m.
“The World of Chocolate” and the wine tasting experience, “Michigan vs. the World,” will each be held twice, at 6 and 7 p.m.
During “Michigan vs. The World,” LMC Wine and Viticulture Program Director Michael Moyer will lead participants 21 and older through a comparative tasting of wines from Michigan and other growing regions. Moyer has 20 years of commercial winemaking experience and holds a Master of Science in Viticulture and Enology from the University of California, Davis. He comes to Michigan most recently from Figgins Family Wine Estates in Walla Walla, Wash. Prior to that, Moyer worked as Instructor of Wine Science and Winemaker for College Cellars of Walla Walla. His early industry experience was gained in Amador, Napa, and Sonoma counties, as well as the Willamette Valley.
Meanwhile, during “The World of Chocolate,” Chef Luis Amado and one of his LMC culinary students will demonstrate some essential practices of chocolate making and guide participants through a tasting of chocolates from different regions of the world. A native of Guadalajara Mexico, Amado began his career at the age of 14 as a pastry cook. He moved to the United States to study culinary arts and graduated from Grand Rapids Community College in 1992. He then traveled to Europe and worked in Spain and Belgium to develop his knowledge of classical European pastry. He was the program director for The Culinary Institute of Michigan at Muskegon, for 22 years. He is currently the Culinary Management Program Chair at Lake Michigan College, a position he has held since 2016. In the summer months, he travels internationally to teach workshops and master classes to other professional chefs in Europe and Latin America.
Concert tickets are $20. Pre-show wine and chocolate session tickets are $15 each. Ticket packages with admission to the wine session, chocolate session, and concert are $40 per person. Ticket may be purchased at www.TheMendelCenter.com/events, by calling 269-927-8700, option 1, or by visiting the Mendel Center box office in person. The box office is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and located in the Grand Upton Hall lobby, parking lot 3 off Yore Avenue.