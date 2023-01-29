With snow and cold temperatures on the horizon for the end of this month, South Haven is gearing up for one of its most popular cold-weather events – Ice Breaker.
This year’s festival, coordinated through the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce along with 100 sponsors, is set for Feb. 3-5. at various venues throughout downtown South Haven.
Now entering its 29th year, the winter festival features nearly 40 ice sculptures created by amateur and professional carvers, a chili cook-off, outdoor ice skating at the downtown pavilion, along with fun-filled events – such as the frozen fish fling, cardboard sled race and snowsuit fashion competition.
And no matter the weather, the chamber staff, volunteers and sponsors are ready for this year’s event, said Kathy Wagaman, executive director of the chamber.
“This event does well in deep snow or 55-degree weather, and believe me, we have had both,” Wagaman said.
Wagaman said Ice Breaker was created to give people a chance to enjoy festival activities during the winter and visit South Haven’s shops and restaurants.
“This is a critical event for generating needed revenue to our community at a time of year that is typically very challenging,” she said. “We have heard from several businesses that Ice Breaker is one of the top revenue producers for them each year. We appreciate our many sponsors who appreciate the hard work that goes into this event and understand that without sponsors contributing to the event, it could not be held each year.”
Over the years, Ice Breaker has attracted thousands of area residents and visitors to South Haven.
The most popular events have been the chili cook-off, which features samples from nearly two dozen restaurants; the cardboard sled race, which attracted 80 entries last year; the horse-drawn carriage rides through the downtown streets; ice skating; the fish fling and children’s activities offered through the South Haven Area Center for the Arts, South Haven Memorial Library and this year, the Mitten Children’s Museum.
A schedule of this year’s Ice Breaker events follows:
Friday, Feb. 3
Winter disc golf: South Haven Area Regional Authority disc golf course, 75327 14th Ave., South Haven. Free event from dawn to dusk.
Ice skating: South Haven ice rink, downtown. Regular admission from 4-9 p.m.
Kids’ Night Out: Mitten Children’s Museum, 246 Broadway Ave., South Haven. For kids age 5-plus. $25 per child from 5-8 p.m.
Snowsuit Fashion Contest: South Haven Brewpub, 515 Williams St. Prizes awarded for fun, funky and functional winter wear at 7 p.m.
Our Town Players children’s production of “The Hobbit”: South Haven High School Listiak Auditorium, 600 Elkenburg St. at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Ice carving competition: Downtown South Haven. Carvings begin at 7 a.m., judging at 1 p.m.
Learn to Curl: South Haven Ice Rink, downtown. Participants can learn the sport of curling. $15 per person from 9 a.m. to noon.
Break the Ice 5K Run/Walk: Downtown South Haven at 10 a.m.
Children’s activities: Mitten Children’s Museum, 246 Broadway Ave. Hot cocoa bar for $5 and winter crafts for children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave. Family-oriented activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with $5 admission. Free screening at 10:30 a.m. of “The Finest Hours.”
Snow Much Fun event: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Participants can listen to a winter story, go ice fishing inside and create their own snow and snowman, inside.
Family Fun: South Haven United Methodist Church, 429 Michigan Ave. Lunch, cookie decorating, games, arts and crafts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Heat the Streets: Center Street by Clementine’s restaurant. S’mores roasting fundraiser to benefit South Haven Junior Youth League from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Chili Cook-off: Downtown eateries from noon to 3 p.m.
Horse-drawn wagon rides: Downtown from noon to 4 p.m. Complimentary rides throughout South Haven’s downtown. Pickup on Quaker Street near Center Street.
Frozen fish fling: Riverfront Park on Water Street 2 to 3 p.m. Fundraiser for National Blueberry Festival. Farthest fling wins cash.
Family arts and crafts: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. Drop-in art experiences from 1-3 p.m.
Cardboard sled race: Lighthouse Keeper’s House sledding hill, corner of Michigan and St. Joseph streets at 3:30 p.m.
Glow skate party: South Haven ice rink, downtown from 5-9 p.m. Regular skate fees apply.
Chili cook-off and ice carving awards reception: American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave. at 6 p.m.
Our Town Players children’s production of “The Hobbit”: South Haven High School Listiak Auditorium, 600 Elkenburg St. at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Open skating: South Haven ice rink, downtown from noon to 6 p.m.
Our Town Players children’s production of “The Hobbit”: South Haven High School Listiak Auditorium, 600 Elkenburg St. at 3 p.m.