With winter just around the corner, South Haven Public Works department wants to remind residents and business owners to follow snow and parking instructions.
When snow reaches two inches or more, city crews will start plowing on city streets. The city is split into two sections. Two truck teams move in each section with designated major streets and trunk lines given first priority. Also, city crews will salt 20 miles of designated city streets and continue until snow accumulates up to two inches deep.
Sidewalks will be cleared by the city on the most common used routes such as to schools and downtown.
In areas where the city is not doing sidewalk snow removal, the occupant (residential or commercial including owner of an unoccupied parcel) must remove snow and ice from the sidewalk within 72 hours after the snow has fallen.
Snow and ice can not be piled or pushed into the street or the shoulder of the road or public right-of-way.
From Nov. 15 through March 15, vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets between 2:30-6 a.m. daily.
Any mailbox damage from snow removal needs to be reported to Department of Public Works at 269-637- 0737.