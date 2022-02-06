A winter snow storm that dropped approximately 8-10 inches of snow on the South Haven area Wednesday, stalled or slowed most normal activities for the day.
As schools throughout Van Buren County closed for the day, motorists were urged to stay off the roads, and for good reason. With the snow continually falling throughout much of Thursday, road crews found the going rough clearing main thoroughfares, let alone side streets.
Van Buren County road crews began the process of clearing roads at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, vowing to plow each of the county’s network of primary and secondary roads by the end of the day, even though it proved to be a daunting task.
“The Road Commission began their plowing operations today at 4 a.m. and road crews will be running an 11 to 13-hour shift depending upon their route and conditions,” Road Commission officials stated, Wednesday afternoon, in a news release. “During this time, all roads under the jurisdiction of the Van Buren County Road Commission will be serviced at least once, with the primary system – Red Arrow Highway, Blue Star Highway and roads with the ‘County Road’ designation – being plowed twice.”
By mid-afternoon, with snow still continuing to fall at a steady clip, South Haven city officials announced the closure of city hall for the remainder of the day, urging people in the community to stay put.
“Due to the severe winter storm and hazardous road conditions that are encompassing southwest Michigan, the City of South Haven has announced that administrative offices, including City Hall, will close at 2 p.m. today,” city officials stated in a news release. “Non-emergency personnel will be sent home at that time.”
The ongoing snow accumulation throughout much of Wednesday led to the closure of several South Haven area businesses, including Moore Pharmacy and Three Blondes Brewing, who wanted to make sure their employees could get home from work safely.
The winter storm began in the early hours of Wednesday morning, dumping anywhere from 8-12 inches throughout Southwest Michigan by nightfall. Areas south and east of Interstate 94 received the most snow. The South Haven area experienced 8-10 inches of snowfall by 3 p.m., Wednesday.
Although most businesses and stores remained open in the South Haven area on Wednesday, traffic was sparse throughout much of the day, with the exception of people going to and coming home from their jobs.
Businesses, like Walt Sicard Car Co., remained open, even though owner Walt Sicard and staff didn’t expect much customer traffic.
Sicard and other employees kept busy throughout the day, however, clearing snow off the the used car company’s inventory.
By noon, the lot’s 40 vehicles had been cleared off twice.
“I’ve been measuring, we’ve had 8 inches of snow already,” said sales and finance manager Tom Capps, who helped in the snow-clearing efforts.
“It’s a chore we do every time it snows. We pride ourselves on keeping the vehicles and the lot cleared,” Sicard said, noting that prior to the pandemic, the lot displayed an inventory of 70 vehicles on average, making for an even busier day for clearing snow.
The snow stopped falling for the most part by 6 p.m. Wednesday but a number of schools throughout the area announced closures for Thursday to give snow plow crews more time to adequately clear roadways for safer travel.