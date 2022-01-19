As the South Haven area braces this evening and Thursday for its second wintry blast of cold air and blowing snow, South Haven Police are issuing a warning to motorists — slow down. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for lakeshore areas of Southwestern Michigan for the remainder of today and tomorrow, where 5 to 6 inches of snow is expected to fall, accompanied by blowing wind and cold temperatures.
The winter storm earlier this month that dropped more than a foot of snow throughout the South Haven area kept first responders busy responding to nearly two dozen traffic crashes.
The storm, which occurred Jan. 5-6, closed area schools and created hazardous driving conditions for motorists throughout southwest Michigan.
South Haven Police Department, alone responded to 21 traffic crashes.
"Several were slide offs where one vehicle left the roadway and either got stuck or struck an object," Police Chief Natalie Thompson said at Monday's city council meeting. "Three of the crashes involved semi tractors on Interstate 196 either jack-knifing or losing control and running of the roadway.
Dealing with the crashes involved quite a bit of officers' time.
"The average length of time officers spent on the highway was between 1 to 4 hours for each incident," Thompson noted. "One crash involved four officers for approximately three hours. With the crashes occurring on the highway, it was necessary to close lanes of traffic to allow tow vehicles safety."
Although police responded to nearly two-dozen accidents, no injuries were reported and no emergency vehicles were struck. That wasn't the case on Jan. 5, when two state police vehicle were struck on Interstate 94 while troopers were assisting motorists.
Crashes that South Haven police responded to could have been avoided if motorists had been more cautious on the slippery roadways, according to Thompson.
"All of the crashes we responded to were the result of individuals driving too fast for conditions," she said.
Luckily, no one was injured from the accidents